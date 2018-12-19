Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Position Lowered by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 3.6% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Autodesk worth $93,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 9.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Autodesk by 118.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total value of $136,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,036. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.63. 164,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,827. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

