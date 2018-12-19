Autoliv (ALV) Downgraded to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Autoliv and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Autoliv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Autoliv stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,958,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $423,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186,407 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Autoliv by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,312,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Autoliv by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,471,000. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

