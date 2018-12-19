Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,265,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $190,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $107.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $9,059,774.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,177 shares in the company, valued at $19,971,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,948 shares of company stock valued at $25,409,660. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

