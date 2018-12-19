Auxier Asset Management Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,196,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,012,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,852 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,151,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,781,000 after acquiring an additional 426,083 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,923,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,396,000 after acquiring an additional 299,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,821,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

