Avacta Group (AVCT) Trading Up 4.8%

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.95 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.93 ($0.38). Approximately 119,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 497% from the average daily volume of 19,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.36).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Avacta Group Company Profile (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

