Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,502,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,522,000 after purchasing an additional 105,845 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 189,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Macquarie set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 4,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $211,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

