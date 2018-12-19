Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $736,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $53,523,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,854,154. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $45.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

