Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,091 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

KRE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. 565,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,212. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $66.04.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

