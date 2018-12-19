B. Riley Financial Inc. Has $526,000 Holdings in Archrock Inc (AROC)

B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1,317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $97,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,524,728.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug S. Aron bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $537,270.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,310 shares of company stock worth $242,636. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of AROC opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

