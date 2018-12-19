B. Riley Financial (RILY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.35

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 8317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $510.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $181,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 14,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,006.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 129,434 shares of company stock worth $1,581,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 34.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 189,457 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 292.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 111,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 90.7% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,570 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $745,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

