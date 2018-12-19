B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

