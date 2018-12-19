B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Stock

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 663,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,903,000 after purchasing an additional 227,920 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $309.35 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $307.90 and a 1-year high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

