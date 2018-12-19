B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 165.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 96.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.81.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

