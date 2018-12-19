B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $917,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 92.3% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,853,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,784 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,113.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,882,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,086.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 979,915 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,898,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,779.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 720,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,598,000 after purchasing an additional 682,623 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chris Tong acquired 2,200 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Targa Resources from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

