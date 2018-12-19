Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $135,000 in Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the second quarter worth $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the second quarter worth $157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the third quarter worth $139,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Akorn, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $165.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 34.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Akorn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $11.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other Akorn news, EVP Joseph Bonaccorsi bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

