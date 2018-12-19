Banc of California (BANC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of BANC opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $710.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 2,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $183,198.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 4,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,323.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 64.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 157.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Seidman Lawrence B bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $238,000.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

