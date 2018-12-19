Banco Bradesco (BBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

BBD opened at $9.78 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

