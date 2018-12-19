Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 45,231 Shares of AES Corp (AES)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,231 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in AES were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,000,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,336,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,406 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1,298.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,615,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,756 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,420,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,987,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,388 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AES’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

