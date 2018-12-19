Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys New Holdings in VF Corp (VFC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VF in the third quarter worth about $169,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. VF’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

