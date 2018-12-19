Banco de Sabadell S.A Trims Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at $229,495,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 80.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,766,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $193,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,962 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,016,000 after purchasing an additional 787,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $35,059,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,022,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,402,000 after purchasing an additional 550,441 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Edward Jones cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.67 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

