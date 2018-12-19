Bank of America Lowers WestRock (WRK) to Neutral

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on WestRock from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WestRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut WestRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 67,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $3,178,387.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 81,858 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5,297.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 53,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 52,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 27.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after purchasing an additional 102,442 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

