Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $5.01 Million in CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of CorePoint Lodging at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE CPLG opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

