Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 217.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Dinello bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.08 per share, with a total value of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,719.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley set a $44.00 price objective on Flagstar Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

