BankFinancial (BFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded BankFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

BFIN opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $255.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. BankFinancial has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $18.62.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFIN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the second quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

