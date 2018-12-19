Banner (BANR) Earns Hold Rating from Stephens

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BANR. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. FIG Partners raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Banner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Banner has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Banner had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $34,985.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $57,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,160 shares of company stock worth $184,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Banner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,238,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,362,000 after buying an additional 44,999 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 6,361.4% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 75,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 73,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,362,000 after acquiring an additional 44,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 81.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 69,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.