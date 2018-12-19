Barclays Lowers Gardner Denver (GDI) Price Target to $25.00

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gardner Denver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

GDI opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.00 and a beta of 0.97. Gardner Denver has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 103.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,576,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,031,000 after purchasing an additional 646,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,457,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,031,000 after purchasing an additional 646,428 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 33.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,281,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,107,000 after purchasing an additional 597,115 shares in the last quarter.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

