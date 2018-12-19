Barclays Lowers XPO Logistics (XPO) Price Target to $100.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 91.39% from the stock’s previous close.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.49.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 20.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 81.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 543,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,086,000 after buying an additional 244,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.