Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.55. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

In other news, COO Gregory R. Vaughn sold 7,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $534,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 402,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.