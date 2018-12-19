Basf Se (BASFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Basf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Basf alerts:

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Basf has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.14 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. Analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.