Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Insider Purchases $584,102.40 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) insider Thomas Appio purchased 25,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $584,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BHC opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of -0.28.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,173,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,979,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,538,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

