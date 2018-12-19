Baytex Energy (BTE) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.50 price objective on Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. GMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Baytex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.25 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.13.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$436.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.379999979272728 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward David Lafehr purchased 41,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.54. Also, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$180,600.00.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.