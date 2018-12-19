Baytex Energy’s (BTE) “Average” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their average rating on shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Raymond James currently has a $4.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTE. ValuEngine raised Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,889,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,889,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,616,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 688,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 132,378 shares during the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

