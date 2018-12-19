BB&T (BBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.85

Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.85 and last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 1689341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 51.59%.

In other BB&T news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of BB&T by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in BB&T in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BB&T by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in BB&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 76,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in BB&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB&T Company Profile (NYSE:BBT)

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

