Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 491.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 203.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

