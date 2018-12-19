Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) EVP Wm Gordon Prescott Buys 1,235 Shares

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) EVP Wm Gordon Prescott bought 1,235 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $35,111.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,037.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BHLB stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $44.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $118.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.17 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BHLB. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

