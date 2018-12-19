Best Buy (BBY) Raised to “Neutral” at Moffett Nathanson

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 2,982 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $233,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,857.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,798 shares of company stock valued at $730,043. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,729,569 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,803,818,000 after purchasing an additional 244,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,519,666 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $517,400,000 after acquiring an additional 591,086 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,851,524 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $305,657,000 after acquiring an additional 353,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Best Buy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,230,793 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,395,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Best Buy by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,843,269 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $225,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,655 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

