BHP Billiton (BBL) Shares Gap Up to $41.16

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.43, but opened at $41.16. BHP Billiton shares last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 187505 shares changing hands.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Investec raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,855,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 338,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after buying an additional 318,841 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Billiton Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

