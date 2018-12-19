BidaskClub Downgrades Bruker (BRKR) to Hold

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 820,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,940. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. Bruker has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.