BidaskClub Downgrades Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on Carrols Restaurant Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.20 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,607,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 375.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 729,322 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 121.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 512,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 281,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

