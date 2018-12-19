BidaskClub Downgrades Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) to Sell

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HIIQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 3,129,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,983. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Murley bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $200,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 127,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,692,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

