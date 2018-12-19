BidaskClub Downgrades Trupanion (TRUP) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

TRUP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. CL King raised shares of Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.89.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 85,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $2,008,101.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,555,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,737,089.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,415 shares of company stock worth $8,788,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $118,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 111.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $251,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

