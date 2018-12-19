BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Unilever NV (UN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150,757 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of Unilever worth $270,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unilever by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 294,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Unilever by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in Unilever by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

UN opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Unilever to $65.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

