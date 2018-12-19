BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,232,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 596,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.98% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $266,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 345.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 732,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 605,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,525,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,517,000 after purchasing an additional 594,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40,138.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 324,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 323,513 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 58.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 285,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,512.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $25.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

