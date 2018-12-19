BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) Insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. Sells 3,742 Shares of Stock

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $31,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MVF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,287. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 39,494 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 721,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 579,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

