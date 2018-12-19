Blockchain Certified Data Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $740.00 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $141,487.00 and approximately $740.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.02254277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00146936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00185053 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026920 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027003 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,138,122 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

