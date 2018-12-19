Blue Apron (APRN) Trading Down 11.2%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)’s share price dropped 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 3,988,520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,487,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

APRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Blue Apron from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.02 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Blue Apron from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $195.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.39%. The company had revenue of $150.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Blue Apron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder First Round Capital Iv, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $2,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $198,369.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,217.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,828,121 in the last 90 days. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,153,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 127,976 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 102,982 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $2,259,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,162,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $3,431,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc engages in making home cooking accessible. It involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

