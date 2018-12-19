BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,245 Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $36,729.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,370.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,154 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.09 and a 52-week high of $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

