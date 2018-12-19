BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 125.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.00 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,773,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 570,576 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 818,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 154,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

