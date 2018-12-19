BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Guyana Goldfields (GUYFF)

Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guyana Goldfields in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of Guyana Goldfields stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Guyana Goldfields has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

