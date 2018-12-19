Boeing (BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $445.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a $409.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $410.21.

NYSE BA opened at $328.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. Boeing has a twelve month low of $293.01 and a twelve month high of $394.28. The company has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boeing will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 159.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

